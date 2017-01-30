Yavne to double in size

The Central District Planning and Building Commission has deposited a general outline plan for Yavne providing for the construction of 10,000 housing units in the city's new open spaces, 7,700 housing units in the city's existing built-up spaces, and 1,144,000 sq.m. of business space as extensions of the existing business space in the framework of adding new open spaces.

Prices of four-room apartments in the city average NIS 1.572 million, and the average housing deal price in recent months was NIS 1.682 million (new and secondhand apartments). The current population of Yavne is 45,000, and the plan is expected to double that by 2035. Five years ago, occupancy of a new residential neighborhood, Neot Rabin-Yavne Hayeruka began. This neighborhood consists mostly of high-density construction in towers of up to 30 storeys, and the average price of a four-room apartment there is NIS 1.936 million. This neighborhood increased the size of the city significantly, making up a quarter of the population, and it was considered one of the most attractive residential surroundings for young families in recent years.

The outline plan also includes 174,000 sq.m. in additional commercial space, 206 dunam (51.5 acres) for public buildings and institutions, and bicycle and foot paths.

Instructions were formulated in the framework of the plan for adding construction areas in the existing built-up areas, expanding the city's develop space east of Highway 42, and making it possible to allocate space for a college, municipal park along Nahal Sorek, and combined business and commercial space.

