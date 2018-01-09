Yes to offer more content for less money

Israeli satellite TV company Yes is cutting prices in order to meet the growing competition in Israel's TV sector from traditional rival HOT Telecommunication Systems Ltd. (TASE: HOT) as well as over-the Internet TV newcomers CellcomTV and PartnerTV.

The company's basic package will now cost only NIS 149 while for NIS 199 YES Ultimate will include content that previously cost extra such as VOD, the children's channel, premium and life style. Viewers will still be required to pay extra for sports, erotic and movies channels.

Yes CEO Ron Eilon said, "There are times in the life of a company when reality changes before your eyes and you need to move forward in order to maintain the position that we have built up over the past 17 years. The company is committed to enhancing the viewing experience and value for subscribers who will receive more and pay less."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 9, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018