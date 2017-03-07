search
Front > News

Zimperium raises $15m from Japan's Softbank

cyber security
7 Mar, 2017 13:07
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Israeli startup Zimperium provides a mobile threat management platform to deliver continuous and real-time cyber threat protection.

Israeli cyber security company Zimperium Inc. has raised $15 million from Japan's Softbank, Zimperium VP marketing Maryvonne Tubb has told "Globes." Zimperium, which provides a mobile threat management platform to deliver continuous and real-time cyber threat protection for mobile devices and applications last year raised $25 million in Series C funding from Warburg Pincus, Sierra Ventures, Telstra Ventures and Lazarus Israel Opportunities Fund LLLP. With the investment from Softbank, Zimperium has raised $60 million.

Zimperium, which is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Tel Aviv, was founded in 2010 by CTO Zuk Avraham and CRO Elia Yehuda.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 7, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
cyber security
cyber security
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016