Zimperium raises $15m from Japan's Softbank

Israeli cyber security company Zimperium Inc. has raised $15 million from Japan's Softbank, Zimperium VP marketing Maryvonne Tubb has told "Globes." Zimperium, which provides a mobile threat management platform to deliver continuous and real-time cyber threat protection for mobile devices and applications last year raised $25 million in Series C funding from Warburg Pincus, Sierra Ventures, Telstra Ventures and Lazarus Israel Opportunities Fund LLLP. With the investment from Softbank, Zimperium has raised $60 million.

Zimperium, which is headquartered in San Francisco and has offices in Tel Aviv, was founded in 2010 by CTO Zuk Avraham and CRO Elia Yehuda.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 7, 2017

