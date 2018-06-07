AI X-ray analysis co Zebra Medical Vision raises $30m

Israeli machine and deep learning artificial intelligence X-ray analysis startup Zebra Medical Vision announced today that it has raised $30 million in a Series C financing round funding. The investment round is led by aMoon Ventures with the participation of strategic healthcare investors Aurum, Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc., Intermountain Healthcare, and leading global AI experts Fei Fei Lee and Richard Socher. These new investors are joining existing investors Khosla Ventures, NVIDIA, Marc Benioff, OurCrowd and Dolby Ventures who also participated in this C round. With this latest financing round, the company has raised $50 million to date.

Zebra Medical Vision is also unveiling its Textray chest x-ray research, the most comprehensive AI research conducted on chest x-rays to date, which provides a glimpse into a future automated chest x-ray analysis product being developed by the company.

The chest x-ray AI analytics product was trained using nearly two million images to identify 40 different common clinical findings. The results of the study establish a new bar for AI research in medical imaging, demonstrating high rates of agreement between the algorithm and human radiologist experts. This publication continues Zebra’s mission to drive a higher standard of care across the radiology domain and collaborate with the medical community to improve patient care.

Founded in 2014 by CEO Elad Benjamin, CTO Eyal Toledano and chairman Eyal Gura, Zebra Medical Vision operates in the growing market of AI-based tools for radiology. The company, based at Shefayim north of Tel Aviv, has received the CE regulatory mark for seven of its products, as well as approvals in countries across Latin America and Asia, and continues to build a strong pipeline of AI based products. Most recently, the company has received CE approval of CT brain bleed and mammography lesion detection algorithms. On its path to build the world’s most comprehensive visual lab, the company’s current and future arsenal of AI algorithms is bundled into a unique $1 per scan offering to hospitals, in order to meet the company founders’ vision toward scalable, transparent and affordable care globally.

Benjamin said, “I’m extremely proud of our team here at Zebra that is pushing to develop and release next generation AI products with the commitment to make them affordable to the global market.'

aMoon managing partner Dr. Yair Schindel said, “Medical experts worldwide are facing a critical challenge in handling overwhelming demand. We are excited to partner with the Zebra team, which is harnessing the power of data and machine learning to provide physicians and healthcare systems with tools to dramatically increase capacity, while improving patient care. This investment aligns with our vision of backing scalable and sustainable innovations that will have a valuable impact on fundamental facets of global healthcare.”

Aurum Ventures founder and owner Morris Kahn said, “I am pleased to partner with Zebras’ distinguished panel of investors. I am a big believer in AI based healthcare solutions and Zebra’s technologies will play a major role in improving the capacity and quality of treatment for patients all over the world.”

