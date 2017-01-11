Air Transat to launch Tel Aviv - Montreal flights

Canadian airline Air Transat will become the first carrier to offer direct flights between Montreal and Tel Aviv starting June. The airline announced that flights will operate twice weekly between Ben Gurion International Airport and Montreal-Trudeau, on Wednesdays and Sundays, from June 18 until late October, on 345-seat Airbus A330-300s.

Transat will also be offering an array of packages, guided tours and hotels for discovering Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, as well as the region's many tourist attractions.

"We are thrilled to feature our very first destination in the Middle East. The demand for a direct Montreal-Tel Aviv flight was high for travellers visiting friends and family in the two cities and those in search of new discoveries," said Annick Guérard, President and General Manager of Transat Tours Canada. "Tel Aviv is a vibrant and modern metropolis with plenty to offer when it comes to culture, gastronomy and nightlife. It is also the ideal gateway for a vacation immersing travelers in ancient and religious history."

