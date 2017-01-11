search
Front

Air Transat to launch Tel Aviv - Montreal flights

airport
11 Jan, 2017 11:12
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

The Canadian carrier will begin twice weekly flights in June.

Canadian airline Air Transat will become the first carrier to offer direct flights between Montreal and Tel Aviv starting June. The airline announced that flights will operate twice weekly between Ben Gurion International Airport and Montreal-Trudeau, on Wednesdays and Sundays, from June 18 until late October, on 345-seat Airbus A330-300s.

Transat will also be offering an array of packages, guided tours and hotels for discovering Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, as well as the region's many tourist attractions.

"We are thrilled to feature our very first destination in the Middle East. The demand for a direct Montreal-Tel Aviv flight was high for travellers visiting friends and family in the two cities and those in search of new discoveries," said Annick Guérard, President and General Manager of Transat Tours Canada. "Tel Aviv is a vibrant and modern metropolis with plenty to offer when it comes to culture, gastronomy and nightlife. It is also the ideal gateway for a vacation immersing travelers in ancient and religious history."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 11, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016