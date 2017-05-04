search
April car deliveries fall below 20,000

New cars Photo: Tamar Matsafi
4 May, 2017 19:10
In January-April, Hyundai led deliveries, with Mazda falling to seventh place.

The downtrend in the local auto market is continuing.  19,515 vehicles were delivered in April, 15% fewer than in April 2016.

The Passover holiday fell in April this year, meaning that the month featured relatively little business activity, but the figure was still among the lowest for April in recent years. In deliveries according to brands, Hyundai continued to lead with 17,996 deliveries since the beginning of the year, 10.5% more than in January-April 2016. Kia Motors was in second place with 14,632 vehicles, up 7.3%. Toyota took third place with 12,578, a 1% rise, followed by Skoda in fourth with 8,994, up 5.3%. Nissan climbed to fifth place for the first time with 6,354, a 35% jump, followed by Suzuki in sixth place with 5,841, 50% more than in January-April last year. Mazda found itself in seventh place for the first time with only 5,583 deliveries.

It is believed that one of the causes for the downturn in the market is the growing difficulty in disposing of used cars, which is weighing the market down and limiting the importers' ability to offer attractive trade-in terms. The banks' policy of cooling down the credit market for cars may also be playing a role.

Despite the market dip, Ran Danai, CEO of Toyota importer Union Motors, predicted that the underlying conditions in the Israeli auto market would facilitate continued growth in the coming years. At a press conference on the occasion of the launch of the redesigned Toyota Yaris, Danai said that the 300,000-car barrier would be broken through this year or next year. He said that the declining prices of new cars, population and economic growth, and the continuing problem in public transportation would contribute to this. Union Motors itself expects to sell 30,000-34,000 Toyota units this year, subject to the availability of inventory from the manufacturer.

