Australian co in talks to buy Plarium for $1.4b - report

Dollars Photo: Shutterstock
4 May, 2017 14:59
Globes correspondent

The Israeli company, which develops strategy games, mainly for Facebook and smartphones, is negotiating a handsome exit, reports "Yediot Ahronot."

An unnamed, publicly traded Australian games company is in talks to buy Israeli online games company Plarium, "Yediot Ahronot" reports. The deal being discussed would see the Australian company pay $900 million in cash and up to a further $500 million in milestone payments. 

A spokesman for Plarium declined to comment.

Based in Herzliya, Plarium develops online strategy games, mainly for Facebook and smartphones. The company has 1,100 employees in Israel, the US, UK, Russia and Ukraine and has annual sales of hundreds of millions of dollars. Plarium was founded in 2009 by two sets of brothers, both new immigrants from Georgia - Avi and Gabi Shalel and Haim and Ilya Turpiashvili – as well as Ivan Vorobeychik, Michael Morgovsky and Yaron Hakimi. The principal investors are the Israel-Georgian billionaires Mikhael Mirilashvili and his son Yitzchak.

Plarium has 250 million users for its mobile, social, and web-based multiplayer online games, the most popular of which include Vikings: War of Clans; Soldiers Inc.; Sparta: War of Empires; Stormfall; Total Domination; Throne: Kingdom at War; and Pirates: Tides of Fortune.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

