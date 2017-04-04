Cathay Pacific adds Tel Aviv - Hong Kong flights

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific may have only begun flights on its new Tel Aviv - Hong Kong route last week but it is already expanding the number of weekly flights from four to five due to high passenger demand. Cathay Pacific currently operates flights from Tel Aviv to Hong Kong and from Hong Kong to Tel Aviv on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. From September 1, a Friday flight will be added. The carrier is also considering two more weekly flights to make it the route a daily service.

Cathay's entrance to the market has cut air fare between Israel and the Far East with flights on selected dates as low as $863 for tourist class seats. The regular fare on the route is over $1,100, and as high as $1,500 during the Passover holiday.

El Al has risen to the challenge. As part of El Al's bargains, flights are priced starting at $920 in May-June and $1,070 in July-August.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 4, 2017

