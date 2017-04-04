search
Front > News

Cathay Pacific adds Tel Aviv - Hong Kong flights

Cathay Pacific Photo: PR
4 Apr, 2017 16:31
שלח תגובה במיילGlobes correspondent

Just a week after inaugurating its new Tel Aviv – Hong Kong route, the carrier is adding a fifth weekly flight in September due to high demand.

Hong Kong carrier Cathay Pacific may have only begun flights on its new Tel Aviv - Hong Kong route last week but it is already expanding the number of weekly flights from four to five due to high passenger demand. Cathay Pacific currently operates flights from Tel Aviv to Hong Kong and from Hong Kong to Tel Aviv on Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. From September 1, a Friday flight will be added. The carrier is also considering two more weekly flights to make it the route a daily service.

Cathay's entrance to the market has cut air fare between Israel and the Far East with flights on selected dates as low as $863 for tourist class seats. The regular fare on the route is over $1,100, and as high as $1,500 during the Passover holiday.

El Al has risen to the challenge. As part of El Al's bargains, flights are priced starting at $920 in May-June and $1,070 in July-August.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 4, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Cathay Pacific Photo: PR
Cathay Pacific Photo: PR
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Capital  Markets Conference 2017