Cathay Pacific to begin daily Tel Aviv - Hong Kong flights

Cathay Pacific has announced that customer demand and satisfaction for its services between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv are among the reasons behind the carrier's decision to increase frequencies between the two cities from next March.

Earlier this year in March, Cathay Pacific launched a four-times-weekly scheduled service between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv using A350-900 Airbus aircraft. Now March 25 2018, Cathay Pacific will operate six weekly flights between Hong Kong and Tel Aviv increasing to daily flights throughout October and November 2018.

Cathay Pacific director commercial and cargo Ronald Lam said, “We are delighted by how well the Tel Aviv service has been received, with high load factors being sustained since its launch."

He added, “This customer support has encouraged us to increase frequency on the route, which will provide even greater convenience and gives our customers another reason for choosing Cathay Pacific.”

Cathay Pacific added that passengers can be assured of a premium experience on-board the Airbus A350. "The fuel-efficient aircraft is equipped with the airline’s latest cabin products, an enhanced inflight entertainment system and wi-fi connectivity in business, premium economy and economy classes."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on September 28, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017