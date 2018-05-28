Deployment terms for Israel's fiber optic venture to be eased

The Ministry of Communications today announced a public hearing about a change in the license for the IBC fiber-optical venture. As reported last week in "Globes," the hearing is required because a change in a general license is involved and that requires a public hearing.

According to the Ministry of Communications' statement, four alternatives are being proposed to the venture's current general license, which requires universal deployment everywhere in Israel. Without a revision of the license, Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) has announced that it will withdraw from its investment in the venture.

Sources inform "Globes" that the alternatives are as follows:

1. Elimination of the deployment requirements applying to IBC. The rationale behind this alternative is that no such universal deployment requirements for a third communications infrastructure exists anywhere in the world.

2. Deployment of fiber optics for 40% of households (1.2 households) within 10 years.

3. Deployment of fiber optics for 60% of households within 10 years. The aim of this alternative is to maximize the company's fiber optic deployment requirement.

4. One-to-one deployment in the outlying areas and the central region, and cherry picking after three years - allowing the company to select exactly where it wants to deploy its infrastructure at its own discretion.

The Ministry of Communications' recommended alternatives are 2 and 4.

