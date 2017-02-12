easyJet becomes largest foreign airline in Israel

UK airline easyJet has announced that it has become the largest foreign airline in Israel.

According to figures released by the Israeli Airport Authority for January, easyJet is now second only to El Al for the volume of passengers carried to and from the country. easyJet flew over 56,000 passengers last month, representing an increase of almost 10% year on year.

EasyJet commercial manager Neil Slaven, said, "Having started the low fares revolution in Israel, back in November 2009, we are delighted to hear we have become the largest foreign airline serving Israel. We have grown significantly over the course of the last seven years and now offer nine routes to and from the country.

“We continue to look for opportunities to further grow in Israel because with our pan European network we are perfectly positioned to open up many European destinations to passengers flying to and from Israel.”

