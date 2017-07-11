easyJet to add Venice, Naples flights from Tel Aviv

easyJet has announced two new routes from Tel Aviv, to Venice and to Naples. Both will be operated all year round. There will be three flights weekly to Venice, departing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, starting from October 31, 2017. There will two flights a week to Naples, departing on Wednesday and Saturday, from November 4, 2017.

Fares to Naples start at €27 outbound and €34 return, and are already on offer on easyJet's website. Flights on low cost operators are cheaper the earlier they are booked. Fares do not include extras such as a suitcase, which will cost €21 in each direction, and seat selection, which costs €4 per seat.

easyJet began operating in Israel in November 2009, between Tel Aviv and London Luton Airport. It has since expanded its operation from Israel to become the third most popular airline in the country, after El Al and Turkish Airlines, flying more than 700,000 passengers a year. The new flights to Italy will bring it to 11 European destinations from Tel Aviv: London Luton, London Gatwick, Manchester, Basel, Geneva, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Venice and Naples.

EasyJet director UK and Israel market Sophie Dekkers said, “We are delighted to launch two new destinations between Tel Aviv and Italy. This is in addition to Tel-Aviv-Milan that we have operated successfully since 2014. These new routes allow us to continue to expand the range of destinations we offer for our passengers between Tel Aviv and Europe, a move which has been driven by offering them low fares and a great service. We will continue to look for more business opportunities in Israel.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 11, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017