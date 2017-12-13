easyJet to launch Tel Aviv flights to 3 French cities

UK low cost carrier easyJet plc will begin flying from Tel Aviv to three French cities - Lyon, Bordeaux and Nice - next year. Tickets are already available on the company's website for: twice weekly flights on Thursdays and Saturdays to Lyon starting March 29; twice weekly flights on Wednesday and Saturdays starting April 28 to Bordeaux; and twice weekly flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays starting June 5 to Nice.

easyJet has been operating flights between Tel Aviv and Paris since March 2015.

easyJet began operating in Israel in November 2009, between Tel Aviv and London Luton Airport. It has since expanded its operations flying more than 700,000 passengers a year and currently flies to 11 European destinations from Israel: London Luton, London Gatwick, Manchester, Basel, Geneva, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Venice and Naples.

Earlier this month easyJet introduced flights to Berlin's Tegel airport as well as its existing route to the German capital's Schonefeld airport.

easyJet director Israel Market Sophie Dekkers said, “We’re delighted to be adding three new summer routes from Tel Aviv. This announcement of our expansion today highlights our commitment to providing affordable routes to summer holiday destinations for Israeli passengers. We’re sure that they will prove extremely popular for those looking for a summer break or visiting friends and family.”

she added, “We continue to look for opportunities to further grow in Israel because with our pan European network we are perfectly positioned to open up many European destinations to passengers flying to and from Israel.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 13, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017