easyJet inaugurates Israel - Italy routes

UK low-cost carrier easyJet is commencing two new routes this week from Tel Aviv, to Venice and to Naples. Both routes, which were announced in July, will be operated all year round.

There will be three flights weekly to Venice, departing on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, starting from tomorrow October 31. There will two flights a week to Naples, departing on Wednesday and Saturday, from November 4, 2017.

Under easyJet's low-cost model, fares are cheaper for passengers the earlier that they book their flights.

easyJet began operating in Israel in November 2009, between Tel Aviv and London Luton Airport. Today the carrier flies more than 700,000 passengers a year to and from Israel. The new flights to Italy will bring it to 11 European destinations from Tel Aviv: London Luton, London Gatwick, Manchester, Basel, Geneva, Berlin, Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, Venice and Naples.

easyJet director UK and Israel market Sophie Dekkers said, “We are delighted to connect Tel Aviv to Venice and Naples - two most popular destinations in Italy. Together with the Tel Aviv-Milan route that we have operated since 2014, we are expanding the range of destinations we offer in Italy at very worthwhile prices. As the leading low-cost carrier in Israel, we always strive to offer the broadest range of attractive destinations to our Israeli customers who choose to fly with us for both business and leisure."

She added, "We will continue to look for more business opportunities and expand our operations in Israel.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on October 30, 2017

