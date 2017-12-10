easyJet to launch Tel Aviv - Berlin Tegel route

UK low-cost carrier easyJet plc has stepped into the vacuum left by the bankruptcy of Air Berlin by introducing a new Tel Aviv - Berlin Tegel airport route in February.

easyJet already operates five weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Berlin's Schonefeld airport and from February 1, the airline will also operate daily flights to Tegel. Whereas Tegel is only 8 kilometers from the German capital, Schonefeld is 18 kilometers, thus the new route offers savings in transportation to and from the airport.

A check of easyJet's cite several days ago that flights on the new route could be found for as cheaply as €38 from Tel Aviv to Berlin and €50 from Berlin to Tel Aviv.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 10, 2017

