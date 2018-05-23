El Al delays launch of Tel Aviv - San Francisco flights

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) announced today that it is postponing the launch of its new Tel Aviv - San Francisco route. The flights had been scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2018 but will now commence in May 2019.

The decision to delay the inauguration of the route is due to fleet changes will El Al speeding up the process of taking older aircraft out of service including a Boeing 767 aircraft which was damaged on the ground at Ben Gurion airport two months ago.

El Al will take care of all passengers who have already purchased tickets during the period of the postponement.

