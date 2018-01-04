El Al to launch Tel Aviv - San Francisco flights

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) is to launch direct flights between Tel Aviv and San Francisco in the fourth quarter of 2018. The Israeli carrier announced that the new route is part of its strategic goal to expand its network of routes to North America.

The flights are scheduled to operate 3 times weekly using the new Dreamliner aircraft.

San Francisco will become EL AL's sixth destination in North America, alongside New York (JFK and Newark), Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Toronto.

EL AL president and CEO David Maimon said: "San Francisco is the third destination to be launched since we announced the expansion of the North American route network in 2015 with Boston, followed by Miami in November 2017. The acquisition of the 787 Dreamliner fleet enables us to expand our long-haul network. San Francisco is a city of strategic importance to EL AL, with great emphasis on the business market. With the launch of EL AL's nonstop flights, passengers will enjoy a variety of options to reach their destination at competitive prices, allowing greater connectivity throughout North America."

El Al is following in the footsteps of United Airlines, which introduced direct Tel Aviv - San Francisco flights in 2015.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 4, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018