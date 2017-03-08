Evidence mounts on Milchin's gifts to Netanyahu - report

New details have emerged about the investigations regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The evidence taken from Israeli billionaire Arnon Milchan when he was questioned last week in his Los Angeles home strengthens the belief that Israel Police will recommend prosecuting Netanyahu on Case 1000 (the gifts affair), Channel 2 News reports.

Milchin reportedly told police that at a certain point he could no longer bear the burden of the gifts being asked for by the Netanyahus and therefore asked his personal assistant to handle the requests. His PA Hadas was in charge of handling coordination of the requests and responsible for making the purchases. Milchin confirmed all the evidence given to the police by his assistant.

Channel 2 also reported that the investigators told Milchin that he would not be hurt by the things he has already told them. This indicates that the police are still apparently searching for something more serious such as whether Milchin received any quid pro quo for the gifts he was giving the Netanyahus.

In his questioning yesterday, Netanyahu tried to undermine the allegations that he received expensive cigars from Milchin by insisting that he had for years suffered nasal problems and was unable to smoke. He suggested that the police question his doctor on the matter.

Netanyahu's investigation yesterday revolved around Case 2000 – allegations that he proposed a deal to Yediot Ahronot owner Noni Mozes that in exchange for toning down criticism of Netanyahu in his newspaper, Netanyahu would use his influence to limit the activities of Yediot's rival newspaper Israel Hayom. Netanyahu was told that he can expect further questioning.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 8, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017