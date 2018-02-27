Germania Airlines to launch daily Tel Aviv - Berlin flights

Germania Airlines is doubling the frequency of its flights from Israel. The airline's flights from Tegel Airport in Berlin include full service, meaning that its ticket prices cover up to 25 kilograms of luggage and a meal served during the flight.

The flights will take off from Terminal 3 at Ben Gurion Airport at 5:00 AM on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday; at 6:40 AM on Friday; and at 3:50 AM on Wednesday. Flights from Tegel Airport to Ben Gurion Airport will take off a 21:45 PM on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Flight prices vary according to the flight date. Among other things, "Globes" found a roundtrip flight for $330 in May and for $300 in April after Passover.

Germania Airlines continues to operate four weekly flights on the Tel Aviv-Dusseldorf route, two weekly flights to Nuremberg, and two weekly flights on the Tel Aviv-Hamburg route. The airline, which commenced doing business in the Israeli market in 2015, is represented by TAL Aviation.

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) is slated to change its flight schedule to various European destinations in April, including Berlin. The flights to Berlin will be returned to the El Al brand name, and the UP brand name will be eliminated, enabling El Al to offer business class seats on flights to this destination. El Al will also offer tickets at various price levels reflecting the services included in the ticket, with an emphasis on ticket flexibility (an option to cancel or change the ticket).

Berlin has been one of the most popular destinations for Israelis in recent years. Airlines offering direct flights from Tel Aviv to Berlin include easyJet, Israir Airlines and Tourism Ltd., Arkia Airlines Ltd., Germania Airlines, and El Al.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 27, 2018

