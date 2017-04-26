Gett in talks to buy taxi app co Juno for $250m - report

Israeli taxi haling app Gett is in advanced talks to buy ridesharing app Juno for $250 million, "Techcrunch" reports, according to multiple sources. Both companies declined to respond.

Juno was founded in New York in 2016 by the Israeli founder of messaging app Viber, CEO Talmon Marco, which was sold to Japan's Rakuten in 2014 for $900 million. Juno is a taxi app based in New York whose declared aim is to compete with Uber. While Uber has been under fire for its treatment of drivers, Juno's slogan is "Juno treats drivers better. Drivers treat you better."

The new combined Gett and Juno company would reportedly offer its drivers a stake in the company in a bid to outcompete Uber, "Techcrunch" reports.

Israel-based Gett (formerly GetTaxi), was founded by CEO Shahar Waiser and was "Globes" starup of the year in 2014. The company, which is mainly a taxi-hailing app, is strong in its home country as well as in Western Europe and Russia but has struggled to gain a foothold in New York and elsewhere in the US. Gett has raised $513 million to date including a $300 million investment from Volkswagen last year.

