Hainan Airlines to launch Tel Aviv - Guangzhou flights

Hainan Airlines is launching a direct route from Tel Aviv to Guangzhou. The airline will operate three weekly flights between Tel Aviv and Guangzhou starting in August.

The launch comes two years after Hainan began its first route to Israel from Beijing and six months after its second route (from Shanghai). The airline will receive a €750,000 grant for the new route, which is expected to renew tourist traffic from China, which has recently declined.

Round trip tourist class tickets on the new route will be sold from $500 for the first three flights and afterwards for $622. Price for business class tickets will start at $2,582.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 26, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018