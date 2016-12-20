Huawei in talks to buy Israeli co HexaTier - report

Chinese multinational networking and telecommunications equipment giant Huawei is in talks to buy Israeli startup HexaTier, industry sources in the two countries told "Reuters" on Tuesday. The sources, who asked not to be identified, said the deal was expected to go through soon.

Based in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, the company has developed technology, which secures databases in the cloud. HexaTier's unified database security providing greater security and compliance, the company claims, by utilizing a patented reverse proxy technology for securing databases across multiple platforms including: Database as a Service (DBaaS), private, public or hybrid cloud environments and on-premises.

Huawei will use HexaTier to set up a research and development center in Israel for databases in the cloud, the Israeli industry source told "Reuters."

The negotiations, "Reuters" added follow a visit by Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei to Israel several weeks ago.

When contacted by "Reuters", officials at HexaTier and Huawei declined to comment.

HexaTier, which has 40 employees, has raised $14.5 million from Israeli venture capital funds JVP, Magma and Rhodium.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on December 20, 2016

