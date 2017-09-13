iPhone 8 to reach Israel in 2 weeks

How much will the new iPhone cost in Israel? The official prices have not yet been revealed, but iDigital, the official marketer of Apple Computer devices in Israel, estimates that the price of the iPhone 8 will start at NIS 3,000, while the price of the iPhone 8 plus will start at NIS 3,800. The new models (two of three) will officially land in Israel on September 28, following a special request by iDigital to the global manufacturer to bring delivery forward to before Yom Kippur, a week after the phone's official global launch. Prices published on the global Apple site are $700 for an iPhone 8 open for use on networks with a 64 gigabyte memory and $850 for a model with a 256 gigabyte memory.

According to the Apple website, the price of an iPhone 8 plus in the US is $800 or $950, depending on memory size. The iPhone X model will cost $1,000 with a 64-gigabyte memory and $1,150 with a 256 gigabyte memory. These prices are valid for early orders through the Apple website in a prearranged deal with a local operator (meaning that the device is not open for use outside the US).

It is believed that Apple devotees will wait for the iPhone X models, which will reach Israel around December (the global launch is expected in November). iDigital is preparing with sufficient numbers according to the chain's sales forecasts, but someone is trying to get there ahead of them. Office Depot Israel merchandising manager - technology Alon Farkash told "Globes" that his chain plans to go to the US and independently import stocks of the devices, instead of waiting for the official import - not for fear of a shortage, but in order to preempt competitors.

More than half of the chain's cellphone sales take place in Eilat because of the VAT exemption there. Farkash therefore says that the prices of the new iPhone models in Eilat will be competitive even against the international prices. Last April, purchase tax on cellphones was canceled at the initiative of the Ministry of Finance, leading to a price cut of hundreds of shekels for various smartphone models.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on September 13, 2017

