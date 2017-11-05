iPhone X Israel prices revealed

Now that the iPhone 8 models have already landed in Israel, the most interesting of the Apple-made smartphones, the iPhone X, which has already been launched in several countries around the world, will soon arrive. How much will they cost?

The first to publish prices was the iShare chain, which will sell the 64-gigabyte version of the iPhone X for NIS 5,000 and the 256-gigabyte version for NIS 5,600 to those ordering through the chain's website. The launch in Israel will take place on Wednesday, November 22.

The new models include a 5.6-inch screen, a pair of iSight cameras, facial identification technology (the technology failed to distinguish between identical twins in a recently reported test), wireless recharging, an advanced operating system, and more.

iShare's terms for the iPhone X include delivery within 30 days of the order - a factor worth taking into consideration.

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on November 5, 2017

