search
Front > News

ICL swings to profit in Q4, but records loss in 2016

Israel Chemicals Photo: Eyal Yizhar
15 Feb, 2017 16:47
שלח תגובה במיילHillel Koren

Israel Chemicals CEO Asher Grinbaum: We're satisfied with the company's performance.

Israel Chemicals (TASE: ICL: NYSE: ICL) today published its financial statements for the fourth quarter of 2016 and the full year. The company reported $5.36 billion in revenue in 2016, down slightly, compared with $5.36 million in 2015, with a net loss of $122 million, $0.10 per share, compared with a $509 million net profit in 2015.

The company's revenue totaled $1.33 billion in the fourth quarter, compared with $1.42 billion in the corresponding quarter in 2015. Quarterly profit was down sharply from $96 million in the fourth quarter of 2015 to $32 million in the fourth quarter of 2016.

Cash flow from current activities shot up to $257 million in the fourth quarter, compared with $58 million in the fourth quarter of the previous year. Cash flow totaled $966 in 2016, compared with $573 million in 2015.

CEO Asher Grinbaum said upon publication of his company' results, "We're satisfied with the company's performance, taking the challenging market conditions into account."

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - www.globes-online.com - on February 15, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

5 Comments
View comments in rows
Update by email about comments talkback
POST
Comments
Your name
Please insert your name
Content
Hyperlink in a new window Hyperlink Right Left underline italic bold Bulleted List Ordered List Face1 Face2 Face3 Face4 Face5 Face6
Your comment

Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
In posting comments, I agree to abide by the Terms of Use
Globes encourages lively and frank debate, but posts that the editors consider merely abusive or otherwise inappropriate will be removed. Report inappropriate content
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...load
Load more comments
Israel Chemicals Photo: Eyal Yizhar
Israel Chemicals Photo: Eyal Yizhar
Twitter Facebook Linkedin RSS Newsletters גלובס Israel Business Conference 2016