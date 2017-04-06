ironSource to introduce long weekend

Israeli high-tech company ironSource is not waiting for the government to mandate a long weekend. The company has decided to grant its employees several free Sundays a year, starting this May. The company says that this policy is designed to create a balance between leisure and work. ironSource is developing a promotion platform for app developers.

"The work methods we are used to were designed at a time when work could only be done in an office," wrote ironSource CEO Tomer Bar Zeev in an email to his company's employees. "The method needs to be adapted to the current situation, so we have decided to shut down activity in the Israeli office on a number of Sundays during the year. We first thought about making these days ordinary vacations days at the employee's choice, but after realizing that our work pattern has changed, the measure will be more significant if all the employees take this vacation on the same day."

Bar Zeev told "Globes" that he was "very connected to the philosophy that holds that being physically at work is not necessarily needed in order to be effective. I waited for the government to take the initiative. I was glad that it did, but the problem is that they're only talking. It didn't happen, and I won't go on waiting. The Israeli labor market hasn't changed for decades, and today, whether we want it or not, we're connected all the time.

"For that very reason, our responsibility as employers is to try to balance, and to give more vacation days. I've read that Israelis' productivity is lower than the OECD average, and in my opinion, more vacation days will increase productivity. This is a perception that I hope some of my colleagues adopt. Sometimes, when the private sector takes an initiative and presents data, it has an effect. I really plan to eventually present data. I'll talk about myself, and say that many times, my best ideas come when I'm on vacation, when I get out of my routine. I also know many people who sit long hours at work and aren't really effective."

Bar Zeev makes it clear that the initiative has nothing to do with the fact that the company, which works with places in the world where there is no work on Sunday, sometimes has less need for work on these days. "That's not true," he says. "Many companies have their development center in Israel. The development people speak with no one, so that the proportion of people whose work is affected by working with overseas is marginal."

According to Bar Zeev, the balance between leisure hours and work hours is also reflected in other examples in ironSource's organizational culture. "New fathers get 10 days of vacation after the birth of their children. We encourage flexible hours, for example allowing parents to leave early one day a week."

