Israel Railways buys 54 coaches for Tel Aviv - Jerusalem line

Israel Railways has signed a deal with Bombardier Transportation to buy 54 Twindexx Vario double-deck coaches for $126 million. Delivery of the new coaches is scheduled to be completed by August 2020.

Israel Railways head of development and engineering rolling stock division Avi Zalman said, "The new coaches will be fully compatible for revenue operation on Israel Railways first electrified line, the A1, which connects Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. Together, Israel Railways and Bombardier teams collaborated closely to develop the necessary technical adjustments required to enable the trains to operate in tunnels and on electrified lines. We also considered local and international standards to ensure and further increase safety for both operator and passengers, while keeping comfort in mind."

"We look forward to Bombardier continuing the on-time and on-quality delivery of our double-deck coaches so we can provide the expected reliability and availability for this important new A1 line," he added.

Yossi Daskal, Chief Country Representative Israel, Bombardier Transportation, said, "Israel Railways' vision of an electrified network is becoming a reality. We are proud to continue playing such a major role in their ongoing modernization by providing our modern double-deck coaches. Together with Israel Railways we will continue transforming this growing market and meeting its increasing need for public transport."

The new order consists of eleven control cars, eleven intermediate coaches with dedicated space for people with reduced mobility and 32 trailer cars.

As a full solution provider, Bombardier Transportation operates a service depot in Haifa where the existing 293 double-deck coaches are being upgraded for a speed of 160 kilometers per hour and for electric traction. This month, Israel Railways and Bombardier also started static and dynamic tests on the new TRAXX electric locomotive ensuring the delivery of the first electric locomotive in March 2018. Bombardier's team continues qualifying local staff to carry out the final assembly of the coaches, recently-delivered at an Israel Railways shop floor in Beersheva.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on January 4, 2018

