Israel strikes Syrian chemical weapons plant - report

Israel has struck a Syrian Army installation for the development of chemical weapons and missiles, according to reports from the media and activists that monitor the fighting in Syria. Another report claimed that a weapons convoy was attacked near the plants in the city of Masyaf in Hama province in northwest Syria.

The reports come close to the tenth anniversary of a strike on the Syrian nuclear reaction at Dir Azur, which was attributed to Israel by foreign reports.

In recent weeks, Israel has warned that it will not allow Iran to consolidate its position in Israel's northern neighbors after it announced plans to build missile plants in Syria and Lebanon. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu even met Russian President Vladimir Putin, who supports Syria and Iran, to discuss the matter.

Yesterday UN investigators announced that they had found unequivocal evidence that the Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad had attacked the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib province last April with Sarin gas. The UN investigators said, "Government forces continue to use chemical weapons against civilians in areas controlled by the opposition." The attack in April was described by the investigators as a war crime and described in the report as the gravest of incidents."

According to reports, the Syrian Air Force killed dozens of people in the Idlib attack, most of them women and children.

