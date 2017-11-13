LATAM plans Israel - Chile flights

Chilean carrier LATAM Airlines Group has announced that it plans to launch flights between Chile and Israel next year.

RELATED ARTICLES El Al cancels direct flights to Brazil

The airline will operate three flights per week between Santiago and Tel Aviv with a stopover in São Paulo from the end of 2018, subject to regulatory approval from the Israeli authorities.

There are currently no direct flights between Israel and South America since El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) halted its Tel Aviv - São Paulo route in 2011.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on November 13, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017