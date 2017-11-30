Latrun - Sha'ar Hagai third lane opens Friday

Netivei Israel National Transport Infrastructure Co. Ltd. has converted the hard shoulder on the Tel Aviv - Jerusalem highway bottleneck between the Latrun and Sha'ar Hagai interchanges into a third lane. Drivers are advised to avoid the section of Road 1 tonight between 11pm and 6am tomorrow morning when the finishing touches to the roadworks will be completed. From Friday morning there will be three lanes along the section.

Over the past year, there has been enormous disappointment and frustration from drivers after the ambitious NIS 2.7 billion project to upgrade Road 1 between Shaar Hagai and Jerusalem was completed. The Ministry of Transport's promise of a 30 minute drive between Tel Aviv and Jerusalem has not materialized. East of Sha'ar Hagai, the traffic flows impressively while the nightmare jams have shifted to the section of the highway west of Sha'ar Hagai. The drive on the two-lane highway between the Anava Interchange (where Road 431 crosses Road 1) via the Latrun interchange to Sha'ar Hagai can often take 30 minutes and even an hour in the morning and evening.

Minister of Transport Yisrael Katz himself was often caught in the jam on his journeys to Jerusalem. Last month he instructed Netivei Israel to convert the hard shoulder alongside the fast lane between Latrun and Sha'ar Hagai into a third lane. The work has now been completed.

