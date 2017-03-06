Transformers to keep TA - Jerusalem line on track

Israel Railways is buying two mobile transformer stations for NIS 30 million to ensure the new Jerusalem Tel Aviv fast rail link will open on schedule in March 2018.

In recent months, there have been several reports that the opening of the new railway line will be delayed by at least six months, in part because of delays in planning for the four transformer stations along the route at Holtz Junction, near Ben Gurion Airport, Shaar Hagai and Harel. Each transformer takes one year to build and because work has yet to start, the Tel Aviv - Jerusalem line would not be ready next March.

However, sources inform "Globes" that a decision was taken several months ago to procure mobile transformer stations that will probably be placed at Shaar Hagai and Holtz Junction and allow the line to open on time. The mobile transformers would be a stopgap until the permanent transformers are completed, probably about six months after the line starts operating. The mobile transformer stations can be swiftly deployed and there are ongoing contacts with three suppliers approved by Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) (TASE: ELEC.B22).

Israel Railways sees the mobile transformer stations as an investment because they can subsequently be deployed in different locations.

Israel Railways said, "Due to legal procedures there has been a delay in in starting construction of three transformer stations for the Jerusalem fast rail link. In order to meet the timetable, Israel Railways plans buying two mobile transformer stations that will arrive in the coming months."

