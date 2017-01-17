New office, residence approved for Israel's PM

The Jerusalem District Planning and Building Commission, headed by Dalit Zilber, yesterday approved the plan being promoted by the Government Housing Administration for building an office and residence complex for the prime minister as part of the National Precinct project near Jerusalem's western entrance. This plan is an important part of the overall National Quarter plan, in which the other government ministries and governmental institutions will be relocated to this site.

The new project will combine the Prime Minister's residence with the Prime Minister's Office. Instead of in a residential neighborhood, it will be located in Western Jerusalem near the Supreme Court building, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Knesset, the Bank of Israel, and the National Insurance Institute.

The area allocated to the site covers 33 dunam (8.25 acres). Construction rights in the project total 50,000 sq.m., with 40,000 sq.m. more in service space. Previous reports estimated the cost of building the Prime Minister's residence under this plan at NIS 650,000, and the government has already approved a budget for it.

The plan includes a complex that will house the various departments of the Prime Minister's Office and the Prime Minister's official residence. The office building, the biggest part of the project, is designed as two arches with a round ceremonial plaza in the middle.

Located northwest of the office building, the Prime Minister's residence includes a covered plaza designed to host events in a more intimate atmosphere. Construction will be to a height of 5-8 storeys, like the surrounding municipal construction. The design by architect Ada Karmi includes elements of Jerusalem construction, including Jerusalem stone, openings for natural light, etc.

The site is located between Yitzhak Rabin Boulevard, Sixth President Boulevard, and Aliya Street, north of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and west of the State Comptroller's Office and the National Precinct parking lot. The entire site is surrounded by a fence built along Yitzhak Rabin Boulevard and Sixth President Boulevard. Rows of trees will be planted along the surrounding streets.

