Nike buys Israeli computer vision co Invertex

US footwear and clothing giant NIKE Inc. (NYSE: NKE) announced last night that it has acquired Israeli computer vision company Invertex Ltd. to strengthen its digital technology platforms. Nike added that the Tel Aviv based company's talented team will focus on building groundbreaking innovations to help Nike serve millions of members around the globe.

No financial details were disclosed but the acquisition is likely for a small sum. Last year Invertex raised $2 million in a seed financing round led by OurCrowd and with the participation of international retail chain Permoda, and angel investors.

RELATED ARTICLES Measure to fit co Invertex raises $2m

Invertex has developed scan-to-fit guided shopping experience platforms that combine advanced 3D-digitization and deep-learning technologies to deliver tailored solutions for in store, at home and online audiences. Invertex's comprehensive platform enables retailers to significantly improve their online sales-capabilities by lowering returns by empowering customers to trust and enjoy their e-commerce experience. The company's clients also have the capacity to tailor their existing product lines to their customers' specific needs.

Nike chief digital office Adam Sussman said, “The acquisition of Invertex will deepen our bench of digital talent and further our capabilities in computer vision and artificial intelligence as we create the most compelling Nike consumer experience at every touch point.”

Invertex CEO David Bleicher said, “Nike’s connection to and understanding of their consumer is unsurpassed and we look forward to joining their team to help drive the Consumer Direct Offense.”

The company was founded in 2014 by Bleicher, Daniel Weiss and Tamir Lusky.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 10, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018