Noble asking $1b for 7.5% Tamar stake - report

Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE: NBL) has hired Barclays and another unnamed bank to find a buyer for a 7.5% stake in the Tamar natural gas reservoir, "according to people with knowledge of the matter," "Bloomberg" reports. Institutional investors are reportedly being asked to pay $1-1.1 billion for the stake in Tamar, which has been supplying much of Israel's energy needs since 2013.
The Israel gas outline agreement requires Noble Energy to reduce its 36% stake in Tamar to 25% by 2022 for antitrust reasons. Last June, Noble Energy reduced its Tamar holdings to 32.5% by selling a 3.5% stake to Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services Ltd. (TASE: HARL) and the Israel Infrastructure Fund for $431 million, giving Tamar an overall value of $12.3 billion.
In any new deal, Noble Energy now reportedly gives Tamar a valuation of $14.5 billion. When approached by "Bloomberg" both Noble and Barclays declined to comment.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on February 15, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments