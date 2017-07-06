Poll shows Peretz, Gabbay equally good for Labor

If the elections for the 21st Knesset were held today, the Labor Party would win the same number of seats under both contenders for the leadership of the party, Amir Peretz and Avi Gabbay, according to a poll carried out yesterday for Walla! News supervised by Prof. Kamil Fuchs. According to the poll results, Labor would win eighteen Knesset seats under either candidate.

This is a low figure in comparison with the 24 seats that the Zionist Union (Labor and Tzipi Livni's Hatnua party) has in the present Knesset, but it represents an improvement over the poll results achieved by Labor in the past few months under its now ousted leader Isaac Herzog. Some of the improvement may well be thanks to the heightened media coverage the Labor Party has received because of its leadership election.

Whether Gabbay or Peretz heads Labor, Likud, under Benjamin Netanyahu, and Yesh Atid, under Yair Lapid, remain the leading parties in the poll. Yesh Atid wins 23 seats whoever is the Labor leader, while Likud comes a close second with 21-22 seats.

The poll also shows a surge in popularity for Minister of Finance Moshe Kahlon and his Kulanu party, which in polls in recent months has received 6-7 Knesset seats. The new poll, conducted against a background of an aggressive publicity campaign for Kahlon's "Family Net" program, gives Kulanu 9-10 seats in the Knesset.

This is the first poll published after the release of the results of the first round of voting in the Labor leadership contest, in which Amir Peretz won 32.7% of the votes, while Avi Gabbay won 27%. Isaac Herzog won just 17%. There were five candidates altogether.

In advance of the second round of voting in which Gabbay and Peretz will face off, Peretz has received endorsements from Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel) chairman Avi Nissenkorn, who said that former minister of defense Peretz would "unite the nation", and from influential Knesset member Merav Michaeli. Gabbay has been backed by former prime minister Ehud Barak, who said, "Amir Peretz belongs to the last decade; Avi Gabbay belongs to the next," adding that he believed that Gabbay would lead a turnaround and that Netanyahu "is already scared." Herzog has not yet endorsed either candidate, but Gabbay is expected to receive support from former Labor leader Shelly Yachimovich.

The full poll results by party are: Yesh Atid 23 Knesset seats; Likud 22; Labor 18; Joint Arab List 13; Habayit Hayehudi 11; Kulanu 9; Shas 7; United Torah Judaism 7; Yisrael Beitenu 5; Meretz 5.

The Wall! News survey was carried out among a sample of 772 people: 572 Jews, broken down according to their vote in the 2015 election, and 150 Israeli Arabs. The survey of the Jewish population was carried out by Midgam Project, headed by Dr. Ariel Ayalon, and that of the Arab population was by Stat-net, headed by Yousef Makladeh.

