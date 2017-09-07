Rafael gears up for Eastern European missile deals - report

Israeli defense electronics company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd. is planning to market its Spike LR, guided missile to Eastern European nations, "Defense News" reports. The company hopes to take advantage of the programs of countries in the region to procure infantry combat vehicles by partnering with the vehicles manufacturers.

In 2016, Lithuania decided to acquire 88 Boxer armored combat vehicles from Germany’s Artec, with Rafael set to equip the vehicles with its Samson Mk II weapon stations fitted with Spike launchers.

Rafael manager Yizhar Sahar told "Defense News," at the MSPO defense industry show in Kielce, Poland, “Our subsidiary EuroSpike is expected to sign a deal with Artec for the supply of Spike missiles by the end of 2017."

At the same time, the company is preparing for several infantry combat vehicle procurements throughout the region, which would allow Eastern European countries to replace their Soviet-manufactured armored vehicles with Western-made equipment.

Sahar told "Defense News," “Slovenia is expected to launch a tender for 50 vehicles, and Romania is considering to acquire additional Piranha eight-wheel drive vehicles. Macedonia could also be looking to purchase about 15 vehicles."

Another Israeli defense electronics company, Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) recently submitted a winning bid in Croatia’s tender to purchase weapons for the country’s 126 Patria eight-wheel drive armored modular vehicles. Elbit Systems is to supply its UT30MK2 unmanned turrets fitted with a 30mm cannon and a 7.62 x 51mm gun, as well as Rafael’s Spike LR missile systems, "Defense News" reports.

