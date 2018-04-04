rent24 to open first Israel shared workspace

WeWork's German rival rent24 is set to open its first Israeli shared workspace. The company announced that it is leasing offices and conference rooms from the summer in the high-rise office tower at 2 Eliezer Kaplan Street on the corner of Ibn Gbriol Street.

rent24 said that the facilities also include an open space, a lounge, a kitchen and an event space. One highlight of the new space is the 400-square meters roof terrace, which offers a breathtaking view of the city.

rent24 founder and CEO Robert Bukvic said that the expansion into Israel is an important strategic step for the company. “The Israeli startup scene is booming. As one of the most important economic centers in the Middle East, Tel Aviv is a logical hub for us. From here, we want to roll out the rent24 concept to all of Israel and offer a creative and inspiring working environment to both freelancers and companies, from startups to corporations.”

rent24 says that it offers its members a comprehensive service in personalized, pleasant surroundings. Members of the Tel Aviv coworking space will be able to use all 24 locations in 4 countries worldwide from Amsterdam to Berlin to Chicago, and, depending on availability, additional services like co-living or the company's gym. The company also offers regular joint events - from breakfast to yoga sessions - and encourage creatives exchange and networking among members.

Bukvic said, “Our aim is to create the ideal environment for a productive working day - we want our members to enjoy going to work each day."

