Ryanair offering Tel Aviv - Cyprus fares for £9.99

Irish low-cost airline Ryanair is offering Tel Aviv- Cyprus (Paphos) fares for just £9.99 - for example on November 1 and 15. The bargain basement prices are among one million seats being offered by Ryanair in a campaign that expires at midnight tonight (September 25) and is designed to repair the damage caused by the recent decision to cancel dozens of flights due to a lack of pilots.

It should be taken into account that fares are one-way and do not include the price of baggage. The list of possible destinations within Europe is extensive and as mentioned includes a few Israeli flights. There are even flights for as cheap as £4.99 such as London to Lorient in France.

