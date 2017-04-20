SAS to launch Stockholm - Eilat route

Scandinavian Airlines (SAS) will operate flights between Stockholm and Eilat from October. The new route is being launched as part of the Ministry of Tourism's campaign to encourage tourism to the Red Sea resort by offering carriers €45 for each foreign tourist that they bring to Israel. The Israel Hotels Association pays carriers an additional €15 per tourist.

SAS, the carrier of Sweden, Denmark and Norway halted its scheduled flights to Tel Aviv in 2016 because the route was no longer profitable. The Eilat flights will operate from October 28 to March 24.

Israel's Minister of Tourism Yariv Levin said, "We are seeing a most unusual boost in carriers flying to Israel and bringing record breaking numbers of tourists. SAS is joining this wave of new carriers operating in Israel. Only recently many carriers including WOW air, Ryanair, Wizz Air, Hainan, Cathay Pacific and Air India launched new routes to Israel."

SAS commercial manager in Sweden Anders Wahlstrom said, "Eilat on the Red Sea coast offers a broad range of options for tourists including golden beaches, amazing hotels and night life. The city has been a magnet for tourists for decades. We see more people wanting to fly with us to warm destinations, especially in the winter."

