Sichuan Airlines to launch Tel Aviv - Chengdu route

China's Sichuan Airlines plans launching a new route between Tel Aviv and Chengdu, the country's fifth largest city. Sichuan Airlines has filed a request with the Israel Airports Authority to operate two weekly flights from August on Tuesdays and Saturdays, "Yediot Ahronot" reports.

Until the past few years, El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) was the only carrier to operate direct flights between Israel and China with flights to Beijing and Hong Kong. In 2015, China's Hainan Airlines launched Tel Aviv - Beijing flights. Last year Hainan added a Tel Aviv - Shanghai route and in August it will start flying between Tel Aviv and Guangzhou. Last year, Cathay Pacific inaugurated direct flights between Tel Aviv and Hong Kong to compete with El Al.

March 7, 2018

