Spotify launches in Israel, offers month free trial

Spotify, the world's largest music, podcast, and video streaming service was officially launched in Israel this afternoon at 4pm. The company held a festive launch event this morning attended by some of the company's senior executives. The Israel launch means that Spotify is now available in 62 countries.

Spotify head of communications Germany and CEE Marcel Grobe said, "We are here and we plan being here."

Similar to rivals Apple Music and Deezer who already operate in Israel, Spotify will charge NIS 20 per month for a premium subscription. Spotify is offering a one month free trial as did Apple Music although Deezer is offering a three months free trial.

In the first stage, Spotify will not offer its family and students plans but they will become available at a later date. Spotify's free service with ads will also be available in Israel.

In addition to the 35 million songs already available on Spotify, it is also building up a collection of Israeli music and is already working with a range of local artists.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 12, 2018

