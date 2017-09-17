Teva using less water, producing less garbage

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) reduced its water use by 4% in 2016, and the amount of garbage it produced by 24%. These are two of the figures published by Teva in its 2016 social impact report. The number Teva's employees rose in 2016, following the company's acquisition of Allergan generics division Actavis. The acquisition added 14,000 employees in 60 countries to Teva, while Teva is currently taking steps to reduce its staff (by 7,000), because of the large it took on in order to pay for the acquisition.

The proportion of women in management positions is 49%, down from 50% in 2015. Closer examination shows that only 13% of the most senior positions at Teva (those reporting directly to the CEO) are filled by women.

37% of senior managers at Teva are women, 46% of middle managers, and 52% of junior management. 47% of all Teva employees are women, the same as in 2015. Teva states that it is taking measures to diversify its labor force. For example, in 2016, Teva founded a venture aimed at recruiting Arab researchers in Israel, and recruited nine Israeli Arabs to its R&D staff during the year.

Teva also provides figures for work injuries at Teva. The company states that the number of incidents fell from 212 in 2015 to 186 in 2016, amounting to 0.47 injuries per 100 employees, a figure that has improved consistently in recent years (there were 1.25 injuries per 100 employees in 2012).

The report also provides particulars of donations made by Teva. Teva donated drugs worth over $22 million worldwide in 2016. Nearly $21 million was donated following Hurricane Matthew in the US, Haiti, and the Dominican Republic; $372,000 following an earthquake in Nepal; and $201,000 for helping Syrian refugees in Macedonia. Teva also donated $48.4 million for support of patients in their communities worldwide in 2016.

"People are at the heart of everything we do. Our purpose is to improve health wherever we are,” said Teva executive VP for corporate reputation Iris Beck-Codner. “We are committed to living this purpose every day by discovering new treatments, offering more convenient care, helping communities in times of need and making medicines more accessible and affordable. As one of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, our goal is to make a positive impact far beyond medicines - improving lives and communities across the globe by threading societal and environmental good into the fabric of our business.”

Published by Globes [online], Israel Business News - on September 17, 2017

