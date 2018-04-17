Transavia to launch Eilat - Amsterdam flights

Dutch low cost carrier Transavia (owned by KLM-air France) is to launch flights between Eilat (either Uvda or the new Ramon airport at Timna) and Amsterdam (Schipol) starting November 3. The flights will be twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Flights are already available on the Transavia website beginning at €49 each way.

Transavia began flights to Israel in 2014 and currently operates flights between Tel Aviv and Amsterdam, Eindhoven, Paris and Lyon.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on April 17, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018