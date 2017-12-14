Zionist Union sets out plan to combat corruption

The Zionist Union party, led by Avi Gabbay, today present the party's plan for combating corruption. With public protest and revulsion at the atmosphere of corruption growing, the plan states, the party's MKs have decided to publish a long-term plan, which Gabbay will implement if he becomes prime minister.

Gabbay and MKs Tzipi Livni, Shelly Yachimovich, Stav Shaffir, Micky Rosenthal, and Revital Swid presented details of the plan in the Knesset today. Former Labor Party MK and Israel Police Major General (ret.) Moshe Mizrahi also attended the meeting.

According to the Zionist Union's press release, the plan comes "following waves of legislation and legislative announcements that encourage the corruption in the coalition, including the primaries financing bill that passed its first reading early this week; the bill allowing political appointments of deputy directors general in government ministries, which the High Court of Justice temporarily barred early this month; the bill proposed by MK Bezalel Smotrich (Jewish Home Party) restricting the State Comptroller's authority; the coalition's announcement of its intention to pass a bill eliminating judicial review of laws; and the bill for appointing legal advisers for ministers."

Gabbay said that the "nation without corruption" plan was based on the view that corruption is a strategic threat to the stability of society and the democratic regime in Israel, the rule of law, and the government's compliance with the law; and that corruption is not a just moral wrong by public servants and elected public officials; it directly harms every citizen in the country.

Sharp response by the Likud

The Zionist Union's announcement drew a sharp response from the Likud. "Before presenting a plan to eliminate corruption in Israel, Gabbay should first present a plan for eliminating corruption in his own party. Shimon Batat, the opposition chairperson's campaign manager, is facing an indictment. Former Zionist Union Leader Isaac Herzog is keeping mum about the Barak non-profit organizations affairs. Gabbay might consider giving an explanation of the five days of house arrest during which he himself was questioned in the Bezeq affair," the Likud's announcement stated. "For those who thought that Gabbay's impersonation of a person with right-wing views was his biggest joke, he has another surprise - he is masquerading as an apostle of the rule of law."

According to the plan, Gabbay is planning on reinforcing the watchdogs, including the law enforcement systems, the Supreme Court, the State Comptroller, and restoring public confidence in these institutions; strengthening the civil service as an entity free of political interests and loyally serving the public; creating deterrence against corruption; and instilling cultural values of transparency and responsibility.

"Red alert"

Gabbay said today, "Corruption is a red alert. If a red alert were declared for every meeting for promoting corrupt laws, the siren would have never stopped wailing her in the past month, and the noise would have been deafening. What they're doing here is laundering. They are not only laundering money; they are laundering corruption and the appointment of people who will approve corruption. The alternative that we are presenting here is of people who understand the root of the problem, and who are digging down to address the root of corruption, not the symptoms."

The Zionist Union said today that if they are elected to form the next government, they will first of all repeal all the recently passed laws that harm the work of the investigative and law enforcement authorities. In the second stage, they will take action to halt the politicization of civil service appointments.

In order to do this, they will propose a "Basic Law: Civil Service" that will anchor civil servants as legally responsible for the public interest; a bill against political appointments; separate government ministers and political leaders from the appointment of directors in public companies; anchor the appointment of the main watchdogs in legislation; pass a law limiting the prime minister to two terms in office; limit the terms of mayors; and promote rules that maintain the independence of the State Comptroller and legal advisers in local government.

The Zionist Union is also proposing legislation for strengthening the law enforcement system, including amending and revising legislation on fraud and breach of trust; more severe penalties for corruption; more stringent restrictions on public officials convicted of offenses involving moral turpitude; ending the term of an indicted public official, including the prime minister; and extending protection for those exposing corruption.

They are also proposing enhancing transparency in public service; publishing an ethical code for MKs and ministers; establishing the duty to publish the local authorities' budgets, contracts, and minutes of meetings; and requiring transparency in votes in ministerial legislative committees.

