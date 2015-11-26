Leading Entrepreneurs
Startup Nation
The Feminine Revolution
Inbar Carmel
Founder, Infime
Ola Baker Salameh
CEO, Sebana Medical
Chedva Kleinhandler
Founder, Emerj
Shoshi Kaganovsky
Founder and CEO, SensoLeak
Lihi Pinto Fryman
Co-Founder and CMO, Syte.ai
Ruth Polachek
Co-Founder and CEO, Fincheck
Anat Shperling
Founder and CEO, Toya
Limor Epstein
Co-Founder, Data2Life
Dr. Ravid Shechter, Dr. Sharon Haramati
Founders, MyMilk
Dana Porter-Rubinshtein
Founder, Inception VR
Lihi Gerstner and Adi Biran
Co-Founders, Splacer
Meirav Oren
Co-Founder and CEO, Versatile Natures
Dr. Shimrit Tzur-David
Co-Founder, Secret Double Octopus
Liron Slonimsky
Founder and CEO, Awear Solution
Liat Mordechay Hertanu
Co-Founder, 24me
Dr. Inna Schneiderman
Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, NeuroApplied
Nitzan Gal
Co-Founder and CMO, Bllush
Merav Naor Weinstock
Co-Founder and VP Marketing, IMNA Solutions