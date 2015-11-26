ליידי גלובס ליידי גלובס Leading Entrepreneurs2017
עב Behind the project
Behind the project
X

Share

close

Startup Nation

The Feminine Revolution

קראו עוד >>
יזמיות 2017 / צילום: ענבל מרמרי
Inbar Carmel Founder, Infime Lady Globes Leading Entrepreneurs 2017 - ענבר כרמל / צילום: איל יצהר
Ola Baker Salameh CEO, Sebana Medical Lady Globes Leading Entrepreneurs 2017 - עולא בכר / צילום: ענבל מרמרי
Chedva Kleinhandler Founder, Emerj Lady Globes Leading Entrepreneurs 2017 - חדוה קלינהנדלר / צילום: ענבל מרמרי
Shoshi Kaganovsky Founder and CEO, SensoLeak Lady Globes Leading Entrepreneurs 2017 - שושי קגנובסקי / צילום: ענבל מרמרי
Lihi Pinto Fryman Co-Founder and CMO, Syte.ai Lady Globes Leading Entrepreneurs 2017 - ליהיא פינטו / צילום: ענבל מרמרי
Ruth Polachek Co-Founder and CEO, Fincheck Lady Globes Leading Entrepreneurs 2017 - רות פולצק / צילום: ענבל מרמרי
Anat Shperling Founder and CEO, Toya Lady Globes Leading Entrepreneurs 2017 - ענת שפרלינג / צילום: ענבל מרמרי
Limor Epstein Co-Founder, Data2Life Lady Globes Leading Entrepreneurs 2017 - לימור אפשטיין / צילום: ענבל מרמרי
Dr. Ravid Shechter, Dr. Sharon Haramati Founders, MyMilk Lady Globes Leading Entrepreneurs 2017 - שרון הרמתי ורביד שכטר / צילום: ענבל מרמרי
Dana Porter-Rubinshtein Founder, Inception VR Lady Globes Leading Entrepreneurs 2017 - דנה פורטר / צילום: ענבל מרמרי
Lihi Gerstner and Adi Biran Co-Founders, Splacer Lady Globes Leading Entrepreneurs 2017 - עדי בירן וליהי גרסטנר / צילום: ענבל מרמרי
Meirav Oren Co-Founder and CEO, Versatile Natures Lady Globes Leading Entrepreneurs 2017 - מירב אורן / צילום: ענבל מרמרי
Dr. Shimrit Tzur-David Co-Founder, Secret Double Octopus Lady Globes Leading Entrepreneurs 2017 - שימרית צור / צילום: ענבל מרמרי
Liron Slonimsky Founder and CEO, Awear Solution Lady Globes Leading Entrepreneurs 2017 - לירון סלונימסקי / צילום: ענבל מרמרי
Liat Mordechay Hertanu Co-Founder, 24me Lady Globes Leading Entrepreneurs 2017 - ליאת מרדכי / צילום: ענבל מרמרי
Dr. Inna Schneiderman Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, NeuroApplied Lady Globes Leading Entrepreneurs 2017 - אינה שניידרמן / צילום: ענבל מרמרי
Nitzan Gal Co-Founder and CMO, Bllush Lady Globes Leading Entrepreneurs 2017 - ניצן גל / צילום: ענבל מרמרי
Merav Naor Weinstock Co-Founder and VP Marketing, IMNA Solutions Lady Globes Leading Entrepreneurs 2017 - מירב נאור / צילום: מלכה ניאום
יזמיות- באנר אנגלית יזמיות- באנר אנגלית-2
© Globes. All rights reserved.