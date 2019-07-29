Investing in promising high-tech projects: all about equity crowdfunding

Sponsored content by Together

The world of investments has been going through rapid change and growth. Almost every single day, you can find different types of offers and once in a while, you could even encounter a totally new investment channel - the kind that we never even though of a moment earlier. Our current global world has so many investment opportunities to offer, yet we will always search for more and more of them - another attractive offer and one more financial tool that will increase our chance to gain significant yield for the money we invest.

In recent years, the use of a new investment tool that has been attracting many investors, mainly due to its character, has become more and more popular: equity crowdfunding. This type of investment gives one the opportunity to invest in different initiatives alongside many other investors. Recently, this world has been upgraded, offering investment in a field that was closed to the average investor in the past: high-tech. This word alone is enough to blow the minds of many Israelis, who have always dreamed to take part in the impressive ‘festival’ of exits of the local startup nation. So, what is equity crowdfunding, how does this system work and how can you have a share in it in general and in high-tech investments in particular?

Equity crowdfunding is done through an internet platform, enabling“ investors to invest in a quick, convenient way in innovative companies and initiatives and to join in the Israeli high-tech successes,” explains PCA Shuki Cohen Sharet, founder and chairman of the board of the equity crowdfunding platform Together. “The investor can enter a platform, review its portfolio for investment, pick any of the companies he or she may be interested in and invest money in exchange of shares. This is the idea, in fact, and this is the message. We call it ‘the equity crowdfunding democratization.’ Every single person can become partners in Israel’s high-tech startup nation’s success, that has such a variety of interesting companies. Now, they are finally made accessible to the general public.”

About Together’s investment platform, CPA Cohen Sharet adds: “Its uniqueness is the combination of smart investors and investors from the general public. This means that investors from the general public know that they are making a smart investment alongside experienced investors from the Israeli high-tech industry. This significantly increases their confidence in their investment. This enables us to raise significant funds for those companies that were chosen by us.”

“This platform enables every single person to take a small part in an initiative accordingly to his or her choice - an initiative that he or she, as an investor, believes in and believes in its chances of success,” adds Elad Shemesh, founder and CEO of Together. The process of investment in an initiative is simple and friendly. After picking the initiative the investors believe in and want to take part in, there is a simple registration process where the investor is asked to register the investment amount and the method of payment, all subject to the Israel Securities Authority’s regulations. “In fact, it is easier than booking a movie ticket,” Shemesh states.





A variety of companies

As equity crowdfunding is a cheap way to raise funds and since it does not require great finances, many companies can afford taking this course. This means a change in the market that works in the benefit of the small investor.

CPA Cohen Sharet explains: “According to the Securities Law, any company that wants to recruit over 35 investors or to offer its shares to more than 35 people must register in the stock market, produce a prospectus and more. These things take time and cost quite a lot of money. This way, the majority of companies find themselves in a problematic situation: despite having excellent products, they cannot offer their shares to the general public. For example, a company that wants to raise 5 million Dollars at NASDAQ has to allocate around 1 million Dollars for the public procedure alone. If such company chooses to go through an equity crowdfunding platform, it will be required to pay only around 150,000 Dollars and it’s not for nothing that the equity crowdfunding channel has been going through extraordinary growth.”

As stated, the relatively low amount that is required in order to join equity crowdfunding platforms enables more and more companies to offer their ware through it and the average investor only benefits from this. This way, he or she can examine the opportunity of entering various promising high-tech initiatives that need public support and that are much more accessible than in the past. On the other hand, the companies enjoy the opportunity of presenting themselves to the general public, offering it to join in an investment and this way, to raise the required funds more easily.

The process of choosing the company before going on the air

That being the case, equity crowdfundings enable the average investor to acquire shares of a promising company - even when investing 1,000 NIS or just a few thousands of Shekels. Crowdfundings also enable them to do it easily and in fact, from anywhere they may be. But what about the companies’ quality? How can the small investor know that these companies are indeed interesting enough to invest in?

“In economics, it is widely known that there is no risk-free chance. The wisdom is knowing how to minimize the risk and increase the chance for success to the possible max. This is exactly the reason for the meticulous filtering process that we conduct before choosing a company to go on the air for a campaign,” says CPA Cohen Sharet. “Most high-tech companies that are bound to fail are in their initial stages. Therefore, it is a fundamental condition that a company that wants to raise funds through us must be at the stage where most of the technological risk is already behind it, must have a product or at least be close to the stage of completion of the product and on the other hand, it must be at a stage before its big break into the market. This status enables an investor to get in for a price that is still very attractive.”

“Every company that we choose to bring in to raise funds through the platform has a professional, experienced and consolidated team that has been breathing the project and dealing with it incessantly. That team already knows how to operate, having senior personnel with a known record. No less important is the product - the technology it holds and the scope of its potential market. Another fundamental parameter is the fact that the company has already raised significant funds from experienced investors on its own, which gives it a strong and stable basis,” Shemesh explains.





And what happens on the day after?

A question that is at least as important is regarding the day after the investment: where does the money go, what can be done with it and how can an investor enjoy it by the end of each process? First, it is important to know that a equity crowdfunding investor receives current updates about every single significant event that occurs within the company/initiative. The investors even receive all the relevant reports.

At the time of investment for which the investor pays a fee, his or her money is transferred to a special trust account, supervised by a separate leading institutional entity for each and every project that exists in the equity crowdfunding platform. Please note: the investor does not invest directly in the company for which he or she invested the money; the amount will be transferred to the company only once it reaches the financial destination that was defined for that project at its beginning. The whole process is an organized procedure that conducts accordingly to the Israel Securities Authority orders.

Moreover, we should state that Together actually invests in the initiatives that it offers and therefore, has a great concern and interest in the success of each and every company and project that offered through its platform. “Since we are speaking of investments of relatively small amounts, of a few thousands of Shekels, most investors generally wait for the big event in order to realize their investment - to the sale of the company, to the company’s public offering, to the well-known exit,” Shemesh explains. “Therefore, these are mainly long-term investments, during which the investor is updated about every important event that takes place in the company.” Regarding those significant events that materially increase companies’ value, Cohen Sharet says that “It is important to keep in mind that not everyone is Waze or Mobileye and that such exists of enormous amounts like in those deals do not happen to everyone, but there are almost always beautiful and good success stories in this field.”

In the bottom line, equity crowdfundings are currently opening a new, challenging investment channel for the Israeli investor, both beginners and experienced ones. They enable the investors to set foot in a world that was closed to them for many years, and which may reward them significantly - through a smart, supervised investment - and with a low threshold regarding the required investment amounts, according to Together’s personnel. This is no longer a high-tech market that is open only for large investors, but one that invites everyone to invest and enjoy its fruits.

Before making an investment in a company/initiative through an equity crowdfunding platform, what should you check?

- To examine the company you want to invest in thoroughly, to review its details and its executions so far.

- To check who its personnel is composed of - are its team members professionals who have already done a thing or two in the high-tech world?

- To make sure the product is already at an advanced stage and close to its launching in the market. This ensures a higher stability of the company and a lower risk.

- To check whether there is a market for the product - is it considered as a product that is required in the market (in the eyes of the investor as well)? Does it have any competitors? Which sector of the population is it designated for?

- To try and check who has already invested in the company. Are they known, senior investors?

The content provided in this article is a promotional, in collaboration with Together. This advertising does not constitute as any recommendation for the execution of any transaction or as an alternative to any tailored consultation provided by professionals.

