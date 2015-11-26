High-Tech
Promising Startups
01
We want to make working fun
Monday.com
Project management software
02
The sports press can't keep up with us technologically
Minute Media
Sports fans content platform
03
Insurance is one of the most hated subjects. It wasn't an obvious choice
Lemonade
Artificial intelligence-based insurance
04
Only in recent years has technology made it possible to do personalization at a really individual level
Dynamic Yield
Automated personalization
05
We have 4,000 customers of the caliber of Apple and Google
Jfrog
Software update installation
06
You have to operate with as low a resolution as possible in order to reach different markets
Datorama
Data assisting advertisers and marketers
07
The launch was excellent, but nothing prepared us for the customers
DayTwo
Personalized nutrition
08
The only thing that has grown faster than investment in this sector is the damage caused by the attacks"
Guardicore
Cybersecurity
09
In the future the information coming from vehicles would be worth possibly even more than the vehicle itself
Otonomo
Connected cars
10
Our information is now involved in 2 billion deals a year
Feedvisor
Real-time product pricing