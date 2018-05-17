Miriam Adelson takes reins at Israel Hayom

The "Israel Hayom" daily today announced that publisher Asher Baharav and CEO Zippi Koren, both of whom have been in their positions since the free newspaper was founded over a decade ago, will be leaving the paper. Baharav's replacement will be none other than Dr. Miriam Adelson, who owns the paper together with her husband, Sheldon Adelson.

The new CEO will be Israel Hayom VP operations and distribution Omri Finkelstein, 46, who will also continue in his previous position. Finkelstein was formerly VP of the Taldor group.

Shortly after the announcement, "Israel Hayom" also announced that its veteran political correspondent, Shlomo Zesna, would be leaving his position and would become a media advisor for Yesh Atid Party chairperson MK Yair Lapid.

In a detailed post on his Facebook page, Zesna wrote, "After 25 years in journalism, including the past 11 years as political correspondent of 'Israel Hayom' I am leaving and crossing the lines. It will be obvious to you that this is a very significant and difficult step for me. Up until now, journalism was an integral part of my life - part of what I am."

Zesna later referred to the reason why he was leaving after having been perceived in recent years as a relatively critical voice on a newspaper largely supportive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"So why did I leave? In the limited of the media world, which is saturated with tension and subject to extraneous influences, the ability to maneuver and be an independent and influential actor has been eroded. I could have continued writing comfortably and remaining within my comfort zone, and even spent a little time with my children, but what kind of world would I be leaving to them, in which comfort takes precedence and priority over the motivation to make a change?"

Dr. Adelson today thanked Baharav and Koren, saying, "We thank Asher and Zippi for their dedicated work in founding and managing 'Israel Hayom' professionally and responsibly from the day the paper was born. I am glad and excited to take upon myself the job of publisher of 'Israel Hayom,' which has brought about a revolution and made media discourse in Israel more balanced and diverse."

A spokesperson said on behalf of Baharav and Koren, "After successfully completing the group's streamlining and reorganization plan, we are proud and excited to pass the management baton to the next generation of our managers at the paper. With all our hearts, we thank Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson for the privilege given us to lead realization of their vision of changing the face of Israeli media."

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on May 17, 2018

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2018