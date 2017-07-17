search
Mon: Bezeq continues to weigh on TASE

17 Jul, 2017 19:34
Bezeq, Frutarom and Airport City led the declines while Tower and Isramco led the gains.

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange fell today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index fell 0.21% to 1,456.86 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index fell 0.35%, to 1,311.10 points; and the BlueTech Global Index fell 0.10% to 370.22 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.01% to 333.80 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.31 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate today up 0.198% at NIS 3.545/$ from Friday's rate and set the shekel-euro rate up 0.669% at 4.0764/€.

On the market, Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) fell 1.29%, continuing its plunge in the wake of the ISA probe. Airport City Ltd. (TASE:ARPT) fell 1.53% and Frutarom Industries Ltd. (TASE: FRUT; LSE:FRUT; OTCBB:FRUTF) fell 1.30%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TEVA; TASE: TEVA) fell 0.18% on the day's biggest trading turnover.

Perrigo Company (NYSE:PRGO; TASE:PRGO) rose 1.22%, Sodastream International Ltd. (Nasdaq: SODA; TASE: SODA) rose 1.25% and Isramco Ltd. (Nasdaq: ISRL; TASE: ISRA.L) rose 1.46%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 1.87% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index.

Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on July 17, 2017

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017

