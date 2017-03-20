Mon: Bezeq leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.44% to 1,423.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.45% to 1,271.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03% to 366.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 327.94 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.07 billion.
On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.303% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.619/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.486% at NIS 3.891/€.
On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.54% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.96%. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.98%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.56% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.33%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.11% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.86%.
Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.80%.
Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.90% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 0.89%.
Published by Globes [online], Israel business news - www.globes-online.com - on March 20, 2017
© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2017
Comments
Your comment
Thanks
You comment was recieved and soon will be published.
Thank you for posting your comment, which will be reviewed for publication.
Loading Comments...
Load more comments