Mon: Bezeq leads TASE higher

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange rose today. The Tel Aviv 35 Index rose 0.44% to 1,423.59 points; the Tel Aviv 125 Index rose 0.45% to 1,271.12 points; and the BlueTech Global Index rose 0.03% to 366.73 points. The TelBond 20 corporate bond index rose 0.08% to 327.94 points. Trading turnover was NIS 1.07 billion.

On the foreign currency market, the Bank of Israel set the shekel-dollar representative rate down 0.303% today compared with Friday's rate at NIS 3.619/$, and the representative shekel-euro rate was set down 0.486% at NIS 3.891/€.

On the market, Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (Nasdaq: TSEM; TASE: TSEM) rose 2.64% for the biggest rise on the Tel Aviv 35 Index. Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL; TASE:CEL) rose 2.54% and Bezeq Israeli Telecommunication Co. Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ) rose 1.96%. Israel Corporation (TASE: ILCO) rose 1.98%, Melisron Ltd. (TASE: MLSR) rose 1.56% and Azrieli Group Ltd. (TASE: AZRG) rose 1.33%. Alony Hetz Property and Investments Ltd. (TASE: ALHE) rose 2.11% and Oil Refineries Ltd. (TASE:ORL) rose 1.86%.

Bank Hapoalim (TASE: POLI) rose 0.21% on the day's biggest trading turnover and Bank Leumi (TASE: LUMI) rose 0.80%.

Ormat Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ORA; TASE: ORA) fell 0.90% for the biggest fall on the Tel Aviv 35 Index today and Opko Health Inc. (NYSE: OPK; TASE: OPK) fell 0.89%.

